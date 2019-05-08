Wednesday, May 8th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A judge has ordered a mental evaluation for the Tennessee man who had a 24-inch machete “so deeply tucked into and covered by” a roll of belly fat that metal detectors failed to reveal the weapon’s presence when he was recently booked into a Memphis jail.

According to a complaint affidavit, 30-year-old Freddrick Johnson was busted in mid-December for aggravated criminal trespass at a bus station where he was known to “masturbate publicly and otherwise disrupt and cause fear amongst the passengers, patrons, and staff.”

When Memphis Police Department officers conducted a “thorough pat-down” of Johnson, they found two folding knives, a taser, and multiple bags containing what appeared to be controlled substances.

After Johnson passed through metal detectors inside the lockup, he was patted down by jail personnel who “located an unknown object that had previously been tucked deep underneath a large fat roll.” When told that he would be subjected to a strip search, Johnson went into his fat roll and extracted an “approximately 24-inch machete wrapped with a pair of gym shorts.”

