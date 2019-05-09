ILL Pepsi factory

The southern Illinois town of Marion will be home to a new Pepsi MidAmerica factory. A ribbon cutting to celebrate opening took place at its location on Halfway Road. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker’s Office says the plant will bring 350 new jobs to the area. Supporters of the project say, along with the creation of this new roadway, traffic in front of Marion schools will improve. Pepsi MidAmerica Vice Chairman John Rains says this has been an ongoing effort for about 25 years. Rains says they hope to expand operations on production lines by the summer.