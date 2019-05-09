Scott County pays $175K to settle deputy’s alleged sex crime incident

Southeast Missourian

Scott County government has paid $175,000 to a father, whose son was the reported victim of a sexual crime involving a deputy last year. The recent settlement came amid allegations Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury hired the deputy, Brandon Cook, even though he had been fired from previous law enforcement jobs. The settlement followed legal negotiations that occurred without the filing of a lawsuit. Drury declined to comment Wednesday on the settlement or the underlying issue of whether he should have hired Cook as a deputy. Cook was arrested May 10, 2018, on allegations that while in uniform in his patrol car he had oral sex with a 15-year-old boy whose father was a commissioned reserve officer on the same sheriff’s department at the time. The Southeast Missourian is not naming the father, because of its policy to not identify minor victims of sex abuse crimes. Cook is charged with second-degree statutory sodomy, a felony that could send him to prison for up to seven years. He pleaded not guilty to the felony charge. A trial is scheduled for September.