Thursday, May 9th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Police arrested 68-year-old Gary Wayne Anderson of Florida for a DUI charge after he crashed his lawn mower into a Haines City police vehicle. Anderson’s driver’s license has been suspended since 1978. He has two prior DUI convictions.

Anderson failed the field sobriety test and was taken to the Haines City Police Department. At the department, Anderson told officers he had been poisoned by police and demanded to be taken to a hospital.

At Heart of Florida Regional Medical Center, his blood-alcohol level was .241 – more than three times the legal limit of 0.08%. Police reported that cocaine was also found in Anderson’s system.

The crash caused minor damage to the rear bumper of the police car. According to Chief Elensky of the Haines City Police Department, “It’s never a good idea to get behind the wheel drunk, even if that wheel is to a Craftsman, Massey Ferguson, or John Deere.”