A Kennett police officer is facing a misdemeanor assault charge.

The Dunklin County Prosecutor’s Office has filed misdemeanor assault charges against a police officer. Investigator Cletus Weidenbenner was contacted by Kennett Police Chief Kenny Wilson about a May 1st incident involving Kennett officer Lt. John E. Higgins. According to the probable cause statement, written statements and video was provided that indicated the assault. Higgins allegedly grabbed a around the neck and tried to pull him out of a convenience store. Higgins allegedly chest bumped the man a number of times. The unnamed man wanted to pursue charges. Chief Wilson says Higgins has been. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, May 28 at 9 a.m.