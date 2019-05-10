Car and pedestrian accident – arrest is made in Cape

Cape Girardeau Police have a driver in custody after a pedestrian was apparently struck by a vehicle just before midnight last night near SE Missouri State University. No charges have been filed yet, and names will not be released then. Sergeant Joey Hann confirms that a man was crossing the street in the 300 block of N. Pacific when he was struck by a northbound vehicle. The victim was unconscious when police arrived. He was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital. As of this morning his injuries are unknown but Hann says he was awake when transported. If you have information that would help this case call the Cape police at 573-335-6621.