Bandana’s Bar-B-Q restaurant set to open in July in Cape

Southeast Missourian

A St. Louis-based barbecue restaurant chain will open its first outlet later this summer in Cape Girardeau. Bandana’s Bar-B-Q will occupy the former Bob Evans Restaurant location at 156 Vantage Drive, northeast of the Interstate 55 and Route K interchange, near the Drury Plaza. Chief executive officer of Bandana’s, told the Southeast Missourian on Friday Thev’ve been looking at the Cape Girardeau market for a long time with a mid-July opening. They serve ‘southern style’ barbecue. This location will be the 29th restaurant in the chain. Missouri is home to 22 Bandana’s restaurants with 14 of those in the St. Louis area. Remodeling is underway at the Cape Girardeau location and they will be hiring “a minimum of 60” employees soon and half will be full time.