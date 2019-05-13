This year’s Shipyard festival lineup finalized

Southeast Missourian

Shipyard Music and Culture Festival is returning to Ivers Square in downtown Cape Girardeau on Sept. 27 and 28 with 11 nationally touring. Creative director for rustmedia, presenter of the event, Jeff Rawson says bands will be performing for two days. Tickets will be the same price as they were last year. General admission tickets $30 and VIP tickets were $100. More event information and tickets can be found at www.shipyardfest.com.

** Shipyard Music and Culture Festival band lineup

Jukebox the Ghost, Colony House, American Aquarium, The New Respects, Animal Years, Liz Cooper and the Stampede, Blackfoot Gypsies, Walden, Dawson Hollow, Tidal Volume and Retro City.