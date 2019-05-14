A Sikeston man faces multiple charges after barricading himself from police early Monday.

At 1:01 a.m. Monday, officers with Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to 300 block of Benton Street in reference to a domestic disturbance, according to Lt. Jon Broom, public information officer for DPS.

“Upon officers’ arrival the suspect/arrestee, Adrian Williams of Sikeston, barricaded himself inside the residence,” Broom said. “Sikeston Special Operations and our negotiators responded and were able to take in him into custody.”

Williams was charged with first-degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a firearm and endangering the welfare of a child. His bond has been set at $200,000 cash or surety in Scott County Circuit Court.