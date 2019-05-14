Armed robbery at Sikeston convenience store under investigation

Police are investigating an early Monday armed robbery at a convenience store in Sikeston.

At 12:33 a.m. Monday, officers with Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to Huck’s located at 833 E. Malone Ave., in reference to an armed robbery, according to Lt. Jon Broom, public information officer with DPS.

“Cash was taken from the register, and detectives were contacted to process the scene and interview witnesses,” Broom said. “Detectives are continuing with the investigation today and following up on some promising leads.”