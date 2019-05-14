Farmers face frustration over wet weather during planting season

Southeast Missourian

Wet weather this spring has left farmers drowning in frustration over their inability to plant crops. Cape Girardeau-area farmer Jerry Siemers says the clay soil has been too wet for planting corn and soybeans. Siemers said Monday the soggy ground also has made it impossible to harvest alfalfa and cover crops for silage. Gordonville-area farmer Jeff Lorberg said he has only been able to plant 37 acres of corn. He plans to plant another 250 acres of corn once he can get back in the fields. Lorberg said, in addition to corn, he intends to plant another 650 acres in soybeans, a crop that can be planted as late as June. Anthony Ohmes, field specialist in agronomy for the University of Missouri Extension in Jackson, said a third or less of the corn has been planted in Cape Girardeau County. In the Southeast Missouri region as a whole, Ohmes said less than 50% of the corn crop has been planted. Ohmes said Mississippi County, from January through April, experienced the seventh-wettest season in its history and the wettest since 2011. Ohmes said dry weather right now could make a big difference in getting a crop in the ground.