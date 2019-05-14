Illinois, a teacher shortage ‘crisis’

Southeast Missourian

Public school districts in Illinois are in the midst of a teacher shortage especially in the southernmost districts where several school administrators say a dwindling pool of job applicants, along with other factors, will force them to hire more substitutes and noncertified teachers when the 2019-2020 school year starts in August. School superintendent in Vienna, Joshua Stafford the situation “is a systemic, comprehensive problem and will affect people from Cairo to Chicago before it’s over. Vienna school district includes four grade schools and a high school and has an enrollment of approximately 1,300. In the coming year, he knows he’ll need to hire two high school math teachers to fill vacant positions, including one who can teach at the college level to handle dual-credit courses. Stafford says he’s losing another veteran teacher because the district can’t afford to keep him. The Illinois legislature has taken steps to increase the starting pay for beginning teachers to a minimum of $40,000 over the next few years. But increasing the salary for new teachers will, in turn, create another challenge for school districts, many of which are rural with tax bases that don’t generate enough revenue to support higher wages. According to a study conducted last fall by the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE), there were more than 1,400 vacant teaching positions in Illinois during the 2017-2018 school year. The study also reported that between 2008 and 2016 there was a 23% drop in the number of people completing teacher preparation programs nationwide and in Illinois the decline has been even steeper. According to the ISBE, the number of candidates enrolling in and completing teacher preparation programs decreased by 53% between 2010 and 2016.