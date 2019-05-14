Sikeston man charged with resisting arrest

A Sikeston man faces charges after allegedly resisting arrest Saturday.

Abdu Hashium McCauley of Sikeston is charged with felony resisting arrest, according to online court records.

At 8:35 a.m. Saturday, officers with Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to West North Street near Sunset Street in reference to shots fired, according to Lt. Jon Broom, public information officer with DPS. Upon arrival, officers located a subject fleeing from the scene, and after a short chase, they were able to take him into custody. During that investigation they located a firearm near the scene where the suspect fled. They arrested McCauley, and his bond has been set at $20,000 cash or surety. This case remains under investigation.