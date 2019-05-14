Tuesday, May 14th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

An Ohio woman was arrested after police said she broke into a house, washed the dishes, pet the dog, and left. Police explained that Cheyenne Ewing walked into the house, sat down on the couch, and started to pet the family dog before washing the dishes and leaving.

The victim said she didn’t know Ewing and she was not invited into the house. She added that Ewing was acting very strange. While deputies were speaking with the victim, the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a woman matching the description was knocking on doors in the area of Omar Street.

Police found Ewing, who appeared to the under the influence of narcotics, and she proceeded to give police a false name. Ewing also said that she had been up for two straight days. Ewing was arrested and taken to the South Eastern Ohio Regional Jail and charged with burglary.