Missouri Senate passes business incentive bill

(AP) — Missouri senators have passed a business incentive bill backed by Gov. Mike Parson following a more than 27-hour filibuster. Senators voted 25-8 on Tuesday to send the measure to Parson’s desk. The bill would authorize up to $50 million of tax credits for General Motors to expand an assembly plant at Wentzville. It also would authorize a new college scholarship for adults and give state economic development officials the ability to give immediate tax breaks to other businesses that agree to add jobs and expand their facilities. Members of the Conservative Caucus blocked all work in the Senate in opposition to the deal-closing fund and scholarships. But Republican Sen. Bob Onder says Conservative Caucus members stopped stalling in order to allow a sweeping abortion bill to be passed before lawmakers’ Friday deadline.