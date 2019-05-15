St. Louis-area couple wins $1 million Lottery prize

(AP) — A St. Louis-area husband and wife are the latest winners of a $1 million Missouri Lottery prize.

Lottery officials said Tuesday that Jonathan Bock bought a “$300 Million Cash Explosion” scratchers ticket at Petro Mart in Fenton. When he realized he’d won, he had to convince his wife, Bridgette, he wasn’t joking, so he took a picture of the winning ticket and sent it to her. The “$300 Million Cash Explosion” is a $30 scratchers game that began last year.