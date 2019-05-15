Whistleblower files suit against Stoddard County clerk for wrongful termination, sexual harassment

Daily American Republic

A former deputy clerk filed suit Tuesday morning against Stoddard County and her former boss for wrongfully terminating her for questioning irregularities in the April 2 municipal election. Cape Girardeau attorney Laura Clubb filed the suit in Stoddard County Circuit Court on behalf of her whistleblower client, Ginger McCoy. A charge of discrimination also was filed Tuesday by McCoy with the Missouri Commission on Human Rights and Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. In it, McCoy alleges sexual harassment and a hostile work environment.

Both name Stoddard County and Stoddard County Clerk Cecil Weeks as defendants. When contacted Tuesday afternoon, Stoddard County Presiding Commissioner Danny Talkington said he knew nothing about McCoy’s suit.