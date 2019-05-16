Courthouse annex future uncertain
Southeast Missourian
The future of the Common Pleas Courthouse Annex is uncertain even as Cape Girardeau city officials talk confidently of renovating the adjacent courthouse for use as city hall. City manager Scott Meyer said Wednesday officials will have to evaluate what to do with the Annex, formerly a Carnegie Library. One possibility is to construct an addition connecting the courthouse and annex. But there are no definitive plans. The council has not taken action.