Electrical Connection Donates Services to Make Electrical Improvements to Boy Scout Ranch near Farmington

Volunteers with the Electrical Connection will be donating skills and services to make electrical improvements to the Greater St. Louis Area Council, Boy Scouts of America’s S Bar F Scout Ranch near Farmington. On Saturday, May 18, about 40 volunteers from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Works Local 1 and electrical contractor members of the National Electrical Contractors Associations will donate services to repair and improve electrical systems. Improvements will be made five different camps on the 5,200 acre site to bring them up to 21st century standards from general electrical infrastructure to improving electrical systems to the Healthcare Lodge.