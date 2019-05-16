Hayti Man sentenced to 100 months on federal child pornography charges

A Hayti man was sentenced to 100 months in federal prison on child pornography charges. On Tuesday, 39 year-old Raymond M. Lindsey pled guilty to U.S. District Judge Stephen Limbaugh, Jr. for one count of Receiving Child Pornography. In September 2018, law enforcement officials discovered Lindsey was uploading child pornography images and videos to a cloud storage account. Investigators searched his home and seized various computers and electronic storage devices that revealed the presence of numerous images and videos of child pornography. Lindsey admitted to using this computer to download the material over the internet and transferring them to an external hard drive. After he serves his 100-month sentence in federal prison, Lindsey will be placed on supervised release for a 20 year period and will be required to register as a sex offender for life.