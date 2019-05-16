Missouri Farm Bureau calls bill passage “big day for Missouri agriculture”

The President of the Missouri Farm Bureau says the legislature’s passage of Senate Bill 391 is good for Missouri’s farms and communities…

Blake Hurst tells Brownfield that Missouri Ag groups, including cattle, pork, corn and soybeans pulled together on this bill…

A statement from the groups says Missouri farms should be “governed by science-based rules and expert oversight, not reactionary fear mongering.” The measure would prevent the adoption of any county ordinances that are stricter than state regulations on CAFOs (concentrated animal feeding operations).