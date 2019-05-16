University of MO students to pay more in tuition beginning this fall

Tuition will increase by five percent for all University of Missouri students beginning this fall. The Board of Curators has voted today to increase tuition at all four campuses. University of Missouri President Mun (moon) Choi (choy) says the tuition hike means students will pay an additional 14 to 17 dollars per credit hour.

UM leaders have worked to offset the tuition increases by seeking new funding for scholarships and reducing room, board and textbook costs.