Major improvements ahead for West End Boulevard

Southeast Missourian

Major improvements are coming to a section of Cape Girardeau’s West End Boulevard, with construction expected to begin this fall on a project that has been on the city’s drawing board for nearly five years. Project manager Jake Garrard says they are still in the design phase, which should be complete by August. City officials hope to award a construction contract by October. The estimated $2.5 million project involves street reconstruction on West End Boulevard from Rose to Bertling streets. It also includes curb and gutter, sidewalks and storm sewer and streetlight improvements. Utility work began this week in advance of the construction project. The project will be funded with revenue from the transportation sales tax. Voters approved the project when they passed Transportation Trust Fund 5 in 2015, extending the tax for five years.