SoutheastHEALTH Offers Innovative Non-Surgical Treatment for Leaky Mitral Valves

SoutheastHEALTH cardiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons are collaborating on a procedure that can repair the mitral valve in the heart with minimal invasiveness. Heart repairs can be made with a device called a MitraClip, which clips together two faulty flaps that close the mitral valve so blood doesn’t leak backwards. Patients can leave the hospital 2-3 days after the procedure. A multidisciplinary Valve Clinic is offered monthly at Cardiovascular Consultants in Cape Girardeau to make it easier for patients to see cardiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons in the same visit.