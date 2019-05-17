St. Francis Healthcare System Hosts Mobile Mammography Van for Free Screenings in July
St. Francis Healthcare System and the University of Missouri’s Ellis Fischel Cancer Center are partnering to bring the mobile mammography van back to southeast Missouri in July. St. Francis Foundation’s Pink Up campaign is funding the free screenings. These are available to uninsured or under-insured women and men. The van stops will be in Dexter, East Prairie, Doniphan, and Farmington.
Monday, July 15 1-5pm
Saint Francis Health Center
1212 Saint Francis Drive
Dexter, MO 63841
Tuesday, July 16 8am-12pm, 1-5pm
Ferguson Medical Group
320 North Lincoln
East Prairie, MO 63845
Wednesday, July 17 8am-12pm, 1-5pm
Doniphan Family Care
109 Leroux Street
Doniphan, MO 63936
Thursday, July 18 8am-12pm
Farmington Physician Associates
515 Maple Valley Drive
Farmington, MO 63640