Auditor Galloway Releases Closeout Audit of Cape Girardeau County Collector’s Office
Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway released a report of the Cape Girardeau County Collector’s office today. The report includes recommendations to ensure annual settlements were complete and accurate and increase oversight of the property tax system. It also recommended that the county commission review and approve all property tax addition and abatements. Closeout audits are performed to assist in transitions and ensure that newly elected officials are aware of areas that need improvement.