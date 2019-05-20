Blue Angels, Shockwave bring out crowd to this year’s Cape Girardeau Regional Air Festival

Southeast Missourian

The Blue Angels and a host of other airborne performers took to the skies at the Cape Girardeau Regional Air Festival Saturday at the Airport. Airport manager Bruce Loy said Saturday always ends up being the biggest day for attendance. Sunday night, City of Cape Girardeau public information manager Nicolette Brennan said preliminary attendance figures showed about 18,000 people attended the air show — about 15,000 Saturday and 3,000 Sunday. Loy said this year’s festival cost the City of Cape Girardeau roughly $90,000.