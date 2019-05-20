Memorial honoring Vietnam veterans holds grand opening in Perryville

Southeast Missourian

The Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial in Perryville held a grand opening over the weekend. The monument, which was completed in 2017, is an exact replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. Veteran Jim Eddleman and his wife, Charlene, donated 47 acres of their family farm and some of the funds to build the memorial wall. More than 58,000 names on the black granite wall are listed in chronological order of the battles in which they were killed or reported missing. In addition to the memorial wall, the area also includes a welcome center and a museum. More information about Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial may be found at www.mnvmfund.org.