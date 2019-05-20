MO Legislature passes bill that would help low-income citizens who need hearing aids
Low-income Missourians who need hearing aids could get the state’s help. Mokane Republican Senator Jeanie Riddle says the Missouri Legislature has passed a bill that also puts 100,000 dollars in the next state budget to jumpstart the program.
To qualify, hearing tests and a certain income level is required. Riddle says the measure headed to the governor would also allow donations and grants to help fund the program.