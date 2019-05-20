Southeast Sikeston Campus, Lincoln University Partner on Vegetable Demonstration Garden

Southeast Sikeston Campus and Lincoln University’s Cooperative Extension are partnering on a student-oriented vegetable demonstration garden. With the help of a $28,301 USDA grant, a high tunnel has been installed just north of the Southeast Sikeston Campus, where students can grow a variety of summer and fall vegetables. Along with this, an open-air, one-acre vegetable field will be planted adjacent to the tunnel. Dr. Mike Aide and Byron McVay of Southeast Missouri State University’s Department of Agriculture are spearheading the initiative.

Harvested vegetables will be donated to local food banks. Several Southeast agriculture classes will be involved with the project beginning next fall as part of a plant science lab.