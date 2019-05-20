United Way hosts first Over the Edge event, funds still needed

Southeast Missourian

They all had different reasons for jumping off the building. But the 40 or so people who rappelled 147 feet down Southeast Missouri State University’s Towers South dormitory Friday did it to help the United Way. Executive director Elizabeth Shelton considers the organization to be underfunded, even after Friday’s fundraiser. United Way set a goal of $50,000 for Friday’s event; it was not known as of press time how much was raised. Funds will be dispersed to United Way partners, Shelton said, helping 30 programs spanning four counties in Southeast Missouri. Southeast president Carlos Vargas-Aburto also made the leap Friday with assistance from The Beatles classic “Help!” River Radio GM Christy Benton rapelled to “JUMP!” by Van Halen. More than 56,000 people have gone Over the Edge of nearly 400 buildings during 800 events. Donations are still being accepted online at www.unitedwayofsemo.org.