Anti-abortion bill draws protest, area lawmakers celebrate its passage

Abortion supporters demonstrated Monday at Capaha Park’s Freedom Corner in Cape Girardeau in opposition to the strict abortion bill passed by Missouri lawmakers last week. Gov. Mike Parson has vowed to sign the bill into law. The legislation banning abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy and doesn’t allow exemptions for rape or incest survivors. It does allow for abortions to save the life of the mother. It would make it a felony for doctors to perform abortions on women who are more than eight weeks pregnant. Several protesters, most of them from Cape Girardeau voiced support for Roe v. Wade. They said they don’t want the government legislating morality.