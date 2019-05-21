Bollinger Mill State Historic Site Holds Inaugural Summer Fun Day

Bollinger Mill State Historic Site in Burfordville is having its inaugural Summer Fun Day on Saturday, June 1st, from 10am to 4pm. You can enjoy the 19th century gristmill and Burfordville Covered Bridge, which is the oldest covered bridge in Missouri. You can also take a self-guided tour of the mill.

There will also be large yard games setup near the mill. Sugar Chic Creamery and Straight Line Swine BBQ will be at the site selling food and beverages. For more information, contact the site at 573-243-4591.