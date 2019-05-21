Cairo bridge to close for repairs

The U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River at Cairo, Illinois, will be closed for repairs, beginning at 7 a.m. June 3. The Illinois Department of Transportation says this will extend through 5 p.m. June 13. Illinois road closure information is available at dot.il.gov or by calling District 9 Communications at 618-351-5248. All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas.