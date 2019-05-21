Cape Council members clash over proposed buffer zone for medical marijuana facilities

Southeast Missourian

Cape Girardeau City Council members clashed Monday over whether to allow medical marijuana facilities to be within 500 or 1,000 feet of schools, day cares and churches. City staff and the planning and zoning commission had recommended medical marijuana dispensaries and cultivation and other associated facilities be allowed only in parts of four nonresidential zoning districts, and not within 1,000 feet of existing churches, day cares and elementary and secondary schools. But Ward 1 Councilman Daniel Presson and Ward 4 Councilman Robbie Guard advocated during Monday’s study session for a 500-foot separation. Ward 6 Councilwoman Stacy Kinder and Ward 3 Councilman Victor Gunn backed the 1,000-foot buffer zone. Mayor Bob Fox and Ward 5 Councilman Ryan Essex did not take a stand on the buffer zone issue during the meeting. Ward 2 Councilwoman Shelly Moore was absent. No final decision was made.