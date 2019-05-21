Jackson accepts bid to replace water lines; work to begin first week of June

Southeast Missourian

The second phase of Jackson’s $11.5 million program to improve the city’s water system will begin in a few days. Monday night the Jackson Board of Aldermen voted to accept a bid from Nip Kelley Equipment Co. Inc. in the amount of $1,043,927, which will involve replacement of aging water lines in the city. The bid was one of six received by the city for the project and was more than a half million dollars lower than the anticipated cost. The project’s start date will be the first week of June, weather permitting. The Board of Aldermen also approved two other water-related projects Monday night. They accepted a bid of $411,300 for work on the wastewater treatment plant inflow-monitoring system. The aldermen also approved a cooperative purchasing agreement proposal in the amount of $81,389 as part of the city’s 2019 sanitary sewer lining program.