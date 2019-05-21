PDMP will come up again in January, says bill’s sponsor

A statewide prescription drug monitoring program will have to wait at least another year in Missouri. The measure passed the House but did not get a vote in the Senate before the legislative session ended Friday. Republican sponsor Holly Rehder (raider) says a group of 6 conservative senators ran out the clock when they fought a tax breaks package for General Motors…

Missouri’s Senator Roy Blunt asked lawmakers to pass the bill this session. Missouri is only in the country without prescription drug monitoring.