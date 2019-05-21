President Trump Approves Governor Parson’s Request for Major Disaster Declaration for Missouri

Governor Mike Parson announced that President Donald Trump has approved his request for a major disaster declaration to help local governments and nonprofit agencies in 13 Missouri counties recover from devastating flooding and severe storms that occurred from March 11 to April 16. The declaration makes federal assistance available for the repair of damaged roads, bridges, and other public infrastructure, along with emergency response costs associated with the storms and flooding. The Governor’s April 24 request said $25 million in qualifying expenses had already been identified. The counties included are: Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Carroll, Chariton, Holt, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Perry, Platte, Ray, and Ste. Genevieve.