MO native’s curiosity about space lands her a spot in U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame

Kavandi, a veteran of three shuttle missions, has traveled more than 13 million miles in space. She attended Missouri Southern University in Joplin and Missouri S&T in Rolla. Ninety-seven people are in the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame and Missouri native Janet Kavandi (ka-VAWN-dee) is the latest space traveler to get added to the list. She joins a collection of famous astronauts like John Glenn, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin in the prestigious hall. During a ceremony at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, Kavandi says she cherishes the childhood moments she shared with her dad in southwest Missouri’s Cassville.

Kavandi’s first mission to space was on the shuttle Discovery in 1998.