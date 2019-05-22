Uptown merchants want compromise on Jackson Homecomers street plans

The annual Homecomers celebration draws big crowds to the streets of uptown Jackson. It also draws big losses according to several Jackson merchants. At its meeting Monday night, the Jackson Board of Aldermen received a request from the Jackson American Legion to close parts of several streets for nearly a week to accommodate the festival, which is scheduled for July 23 through 27. According to the event permit application, the streets would be cleared and reopen by 6 a.m. July 28. Moments after receiving the street closure request, the aldermen were given a petition bearing approximately 75 signatures of people representing 11 uptown Jackson businesses asking the streets remain open most of the week.