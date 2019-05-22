Wednesday, May 22nd, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

According to a police report, a female defendant accused of introducing contraband into a Florida jail told investigators that she simply forgot about the stash of sedatives nestled between her breasts.

51-year-old Rachel Newbury was busted Friday evening on a warrant charging her with violating terms of a probation sentence she received earlier this year in connection with convictions for theft, battery, larceny, and fraud.

A post-arrest pat down located no contraband on Newbury, who reportedly was warned that the introduction of prohibited items into the Pasco County jail would result in a felony charge.

It was after Newbury arrived at the lockup that jailers located thirteen Clonazepam pills “between the defendant’s breasts.” Asked about the sedatives, Newbury replied that “she forgot she had them.” She was charged with illegal possession of a controlled substance and introducing narcotics into a detention facility.

