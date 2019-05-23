Governor Parson says Major Tornado has Struck Jefferson City

Missouri’s governor says a major tornado has struck Jefferson City, and rescue efforts continue this (Thursday) morning as firefighters search an apartment building near Highway 54. Jefferson City Police Lieutenant David Williams briefed reporters during an overnight news conference:

Lieutenant Williams says authorities are concentrating their rescue efforts on the Ellis Boulevard and Stadium areas in the Capital City. The Boone County Fire District says 80 members of Missouri Task Force One are in or heading to Jefferson City. They include rescue squads, a trauma surgeon and two medical specialists. Williams is urging those who are not impacted by the tornado to stay out of the damaged areas.