Missouri DPS Confirms Three Storm Fatalities in Southwest Missouri’s Golden City Area

DPS confirms there were several injuries in Carl Junction, which is northwest of Joplin. Jasper County’s emergency management director tells the “Joplin Globe” there is also tornado damage in nearby Oronogo (pronounced Ore-ah-NO-go). The “Joplin Globe” reports Carl Junction schools have canceled classes for today (Thursday). The state Department of Public Safety (DPS) says last (Wednesday) night’s storms in southwest Missouri have killed at least three people in the Golden City area, and injured several others in nearby Carl Junction. Reporter Rob Meyer at Missourinet Joplin affiliate KZRG says authorities in Carl Junction are working to determine how many homes were destroyed:

Jasper County’s emergency management director tells the “Joplin Globe” that there is also tornado damage in Oronogo (pronounced Ore-ah-NO-go), which is north of Joplin. The newspaper reports the Carl Junction Area Chamber of Commerce is organizing a volunteer effort to remove storm debris. Missouri public safety officials have confirmed at least three fatalities in last (Wednesday) night’s storms in southwest Missouri’s Golden City. The strong system also caused several injuries in nearby Carl Junction. Reporter Rob Meyer at our Joplin affiliate KZRG tells Missourinet this was a TORNADO. He says it stayed on the ground intact from Oklahoma into Kansas and then into southwest Missouri:

Meyer says about a dozen homes have been destroyed in Carl Junction, and numerous other homes have roof damage. The “Joplin Globe” reports Carl Junction schools have canceled classes for today (Thursday). Meyer notes Wednesday was the 8th anniversary of the 2011 Joplin tornado.