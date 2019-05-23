Missouri state building damaged by last night’s storm in Jefferson City
A Missouri Department of Labor building in Jefferson City has been damaged by last night’s severe weather. A tornado whisked through the Capital City and damaged some businesses, housing and other structures. Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten says a state employment security building has roof damage.
Lincoln University also has significant storm damage. Twenty people have been injured in Jefferson City and three people have been confirmed dead from a tornado last night in southwest Missouri’s Golden City.