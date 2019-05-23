MoDOT Issues Weight Allowance for Truckloads of Aggregate Used in Flood Relief

The Missouri Department of Transportation announced an allowance for heavier-than-normal truckloads of rock, sand and gravel to travel on Missouri highways in flood relief on Wednesday. The waiver allows private and for-hire motor carriers to haul up to 10% more than their licensed weight on Missouri highways. The waiver remains in effect through June 21. While the waiver is in effect, participating motor carriers are limited to:

A loaded, gross weight no greater than 10% above the gross licensed weight of the commercial motor vehicle;

Transportation of rock, sand and gravel only within the state of Missouri;

Drivers must obey posted bridge weight limits;

When crossing a bridge, the driver must restrict the vehicle speed to no more than 30 mph;

Travel is only allowed on non-interstate highways. No travel is allowed on Missouri interstate highways.