No more debt: Cape Central, Morehouse grad student loans paid by billionaire

Most college alumni struggle with paying off large student debts, but thanks to the generosity of billionaire Robert Smith, one local exception is Morehouse College graduate Stephon Keith. Originally from St. Louis, Keith moved to Cape Girardeau as an eighth grade student. He graduated from Cape Girardeau Central High School in 2015. Keith estimated the average individual student loan accrued at Morehouse to be around $40,000 to $50,000, adding he personally knows someone within his class with student loans around $98,000. He’s still lost for words, Keith said, adding that coming from a family background with a single mother and two other siblings, he’s a “first generation college student.” Smith founded Vista Equity Partners and became the richest black man in America. His estimated net worth is $5 billion, according to Forbes.