SEMO Food Bank Named One of 40 Best Food Banks in America

Southeast Missouri Food Bank was named one of “The 40 Best Food Banks in America.” In an article posted by MSN.com, SEMO Food bank was listed as number 22 on the list of Top 40 food banks. Lisa Church, the food bank’s Chief Advancement Officer, shares how she found out.

SEMO Food Bank serves 135 food banks and other non-profits in 16 counties in the Southeast Missouri area. The food bank was recognized among many other larger food banks.

SEMO Food bank wouldn’t have been able to receive this achievement without the help of the community.