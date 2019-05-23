Thursday, May 23rd, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A dispute over custody of a hedgehog turned violent last Sunday evening when a Florida woman allegedly struck her mother several times in an attempt to take the spiny mammal from the family’s home.

Police say that 18-year-old Emma Davisson had been arguing with her mother about “living arrangements…and following directions” when the teenager announced that she was “packing her things and going to leave” the Seminole residence.

Davisson also told her mother that she would be departing in the company of the family’s pet hedgehog, which resided in the bedroom of Davisson’s younger siblings. But Davisson’s mother balked at the hedgehog removal, saying that “the younger siblings in the house are the one who are caring for it.”

In an attempt to keep the hedgehog in residence, Davisson’s mother told cops, “she was blocking the defendant from going into her siblings’ room.” That is when Davisson allegedly “pushed and hit her mother several times to get into the room.” Arrested on a misdemeanor domestic battery count, Davisson was booked into the county jail.

