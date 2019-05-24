Cape public schools hires Scott Central superintendent as deputy superintendent

Scott County Central School District superintendent Howard Benyon has been hired as deputy superintendent of secondary education in the Cape Girardeau School District. Benyon, who will begin his new duties this summer, will oversee Central Middle School, Central Junior High, Central Academy and the Career and Technology Center, according to a news release. Benyon was recognized as the Missouri Association of School Administrators Superintendent of the Year for the Southeast Region this year. He has headed up Scott County Central School District since July 2017. Benyon holds a doctorate in education leadership from Saint Louis University, a master’s degree from Oklahoma State University and a bachelor’s degree from Missouri State University. Benyon replaces Tony Robinson, who last month was named as the new superintendent for the Sikeston, Missouri, School District.