Charleston Homicide

Charleston Department of Public Safety (DPS) received a call early Friday morning of a person shot on the gravel parking lot next to the Bowden Center, located in the 700 block of Sy Williams. Investigating officers found a male victim with a gun-shot wound. 20-year-old D’Erick T. Menz was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing with help from the MO State Highway Patrol and the Mississippi County, and there are currently no suspects in custody. If you have information about this incident, contact the Charleston DPS at (573) 683-3737.